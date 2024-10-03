Man charged with possession of weapon by felon in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted felon is adding more charges to his rap sheet.

On September 28, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 30.

After a search of the vehicle the officer located a pistol under the drivers seat.

During the search, officers discovered that the driver, 40-year-old Raymond Patrick is a convicted felon.

Patrick was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

At this time his bond has not been set.

