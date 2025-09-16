Man charged with robbery at the Vaiden 35/55 Truck Stop

VAIDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who was recently paroled from prison could soon be headed back.

40-year-old Charlie Terrell Jones has been charged with a violent robbery of a clerk at the 35/55 Truck Stop in Vaiden.

Carroll County deputies were called to the truck stop early Monday afternoon for an armed robbery and assault.

The clerk told them that a man had come in and argued with him about the price of gas.

The clerk says the man then began to beat him and even tried to gouge out his eyes. He then hit him in the back of the head.

He said the man then went to his car, got a gun, came back in, and demanded all of the money in the register.

The clerk gave it to him, and the man left.

Carroll County deputies were able to identify and locate the suspect, Charlie Terrell Jones.

Jones was recently released on parole after more than 20 years in prison for several violent crimes.

Before they could serve the arrest warrant, Jones left the area.

Sheriff Clint Walker, Carroll County deputies, and U.S. Marshals chased Jones on Highway 35 toward Kosciusko and coordinated with Attala County S.O. and Kosciusko Police to set up a roadblock.

Jones was arrested at the roadblock.

He is currently charged with Armed Robbery, but charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender are expected to be added.

The Truck Stop clerk was treated at Tyler Holmes Hospital.

