Man charged with sexual battery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.

47-year-old Bradley Price was charged with one count of sexual battery.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the investigation started back on September 27.

Deputies believe there is one alleged victim in the case.

Hawkins declined to release more details about the ongoing investigation.

However, he did say more charges are possible.

Price was given a $100,000 bond.

