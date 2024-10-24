Man charged with sexual battery in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Pontotoc County man is facing several child sex crime charges.

46-year-old Steven Brooks was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of molesting.

In information released on October 24, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged crimes involve a child under the age of 14.

Deputies started investigating Brooks back on September 30.

Brooks was arrested October 16, after a forensic interview with the reported victim was completed.

Bond for Brooks was set at $150,000.

