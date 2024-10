Man charged with sexual battery in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County man is facing child sex crime charges.

75-year-old Jackie Jamison was charged with sexual battery and molesting of a child.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation started September 29.

After a forensic interview completed, Jamison was arrested.

His bond was set at $250,000.

