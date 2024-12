Man charged with shooting into dwelling in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo shooting suspect is being held without bond.

28-year-old Delyon Harris was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Tupelo police were called to South Feemster Lake Road about shots fired back on November 27.

Officers found where a house was struck with bullets.

Harris was arrested by another agency on Christmas Eve for an unrelated charge, and later brought to Tupelo PD.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.