Man charged with three counts of sexual battery in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies made a child sex crime arrest.

Christopher Sullivan was charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child and one count of sexual battery.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said his office started investigating the case about three weeks ago.

Investigators believe the alleged crimes occurred over several years.

Perkins said it appears there is one victim in the case.

Bond for Sullivan was set at $20,000.

