Man convicted because dogs killed 2 people gets new trial

JACKSON (WCBI) – A Benton County man serving 15 years for manslaughter because his dogs killed two men in two different attacks will get a new trial.

Eric Hodges was convicted of manslaughter in 2018 for the deaths of Derick Sanders and David Glass. Sanders body was discovered off Highway 7 near Sexton Road in July 2014. David Glass’s remains were located in the same area in September 2014. Investigators initially thought that the victims died from gunshots but a closer look revealed both men had been mauled by dogs. The Mississippi Court of Appeals Tuesday said jurors were not given proper instructions when the judge did not tell them Hodges had to have prior knowledge his dogs were vicious. The justices say that element was never brought out in trial meaning Hodges warrants a new trial.