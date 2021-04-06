Man convicted of attempted murder to spend life in prison

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The man convicted of trying to kill Aliceville’s Assistant Police Chief will spend life in prison.
65-year-old John Robert Taylor will not have the possibility of parole while behind bars.
Judge Samuel Junkin sentenced Taylor as a habitual offender today in Pickens County Circuit Court.
He was convicted of attempted murder, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
Assistant Aliceville Police Chief Tony Thrasher went to arrest Taylor at a store in April 2015.
Taylor refused to be arrested, pulled a handgun, and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.
Thrasher tased the man and arrested him.
Junkin cited Taylor’s more than 40 arrests and three felony convictions as a reason for the life without parole sentence.