Man convicted of attempted murder to spend life in prison

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The man convicted of trying to kill Aliceville’s Assistant Police Chief will spend life in prison.

65-year-old John Robert Taylor will not have the possibility of parole while behind bars.

Judge Samuel Junkin sentenced Taylor as a habitual offender today in Pickens County Circuit Court.

He was convicted of attempted murder, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Assistant Aliceville Police Chief Tony Thrasher went to arrest Taylor at a store in April 2015.

Taylor refused to be arrested, pulled a handgun, and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

Thrasher tased the man and arrested him.

Junkin cited Taylor’s more than 40 arrests and three felony convictions as a reason for the life without parole sentence.