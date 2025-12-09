Man dead after being hit by a car in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is dead after being hit by a car.

Just after 11 pm on Monday, December 08, Noxubee County deputies were called to Prairie Point Road for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When they got there, they found 53-year-old Paul Smith, Junior had been hit by a vehicle.

Smith and the vehicle had both been traveling east on Prairie Point Road.

Smith died at the scene.

The driver was still at the scene, and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The accident is still under investigation.

