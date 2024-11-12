Man declared dead in Oxford murder trial after two-year search

gavel court trial

ASSOCIATED PRESS (WLBT) – The man at the center of an Oxford murder trial is being declared dead.

The ruling from a Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge comes more than two years after Jimmy “Jay” Lee went missing.

WLBT reported that the judge wrote Lee “has undergone a catastrophic event that exposed him to imminent peril or danger reasonably expected to result in the loss of life.”

Lee went missing on June 8, 2022. His body has not been found.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, a former University of Mississippi student, has been charged in Lee’s death.

