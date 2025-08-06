Man dies after a motorcycle crash in Iuka

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man has died after a motorcycle crash in Iuka.

911 received a call about an accident at around 5:17 pm on Sunday, August 3.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said 48-year-old Troy Lundquist was riding with a group of motorcyclists, and the group pulled off to wait on him at a red light.

Lundquist was traveling north on Highway 25 when an SUV traveling South was attempting to turn left onto Old Highway 72 and collided with him.

Lundquist was thrown from his bike and onto the highway.

He was taken to a local emergency room, where he died from his injuries.

