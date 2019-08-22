Man dies after crashing motorcycle while allegedly running from deputies

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man has died after crashing his motorcycle while allegedly trying to run from law enforcement.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Wednesday, a deputy tried to pull Joel Davis Jr., 29, on New Chapel Road for speeding.

Davis allegedly tried to outrun deputies in Itawamba County before crossing into Monroe County.

The chase ended on Bigbee Road when Davis lost control of his motorcycle from loose gravel on the road.

Sheriff Dickinson said Davis was responsive after crashing and was taken to a Tupelo hospital.

Davis later died around 9:30 Thursday night.

Sheriff Dickinson said Davis was wanted in Lee County for evading arrest as well.