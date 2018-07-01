Man Dies After Having Health Issues While Driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says a man is dead, after health complications while driving.

Columbus Police say it happened on the Highway 82 bypass near 18th Avenue in front of the Fairfield Inn.

- Advertisement -

Officers say the man’s car hit the railing.

Merchant says the man was having health issues and pulled over on the side of the road.

He was then transported to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital.

That’s where Merchant says the man died of natural causes.

CPD says no one else was hurt.