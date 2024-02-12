Man dies in mobile home fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday morning mobile home fire killed a Montgomery County man.

911 received a call to a residence fire on Alva Stage Road in Kilmichael according to Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt.

Several different agencies arrived at the scene.

After the fire was under control the body of Bennie Thomas Kirkwood was located at the back door of the mobile home.

Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

