Man dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 82 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcycle crash in Columbus claims the life of a Louisiana man.

Columbus police said the crash happened on Highway 82, at the Military Road overpass, about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 20-year-old Zaccarie Jude Liscotta died at the scene.

Liscotta reportedly lost control of the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding and hit a guard rail.

The Vinton, Louisiana man moved to Lowndes County this week to start his job at the Aluminum Dynamics construction site as a crane operator.

Liscotta was hired by Bracken, a contractor at the ADI site.

CPD continues to investigate the crash.

