IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Iuka man is dead after his car veered off the road and crashed into the woods last night.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wileman says around 9:30 p.m., 46-year-old Brett Finch was driving a Chevy Camaro on County Road 281 when he failed to navigate around a curve.

Finch’s car then flew airborne and knocked over several trees before it came to a stop upside down.

His car was the only one involved in the accident. Finch died at the scene of the crash.