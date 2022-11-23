Man drives stolen car from Webster County to Texas before arrested

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man stole a car in Webster County and drove to Texas.

That’s where Webster County Sheriff David Gore said they found him.

Kenneth Flemings was charged with the larceny taking of a motor vehicle.

It happened in the Clarkson community last week. Webster County investigators worked with the police in Dalhart, Texas to recover the car and arrest Flemings.

Two Webster County deputies headed to Texas to bring him back to face charges.

