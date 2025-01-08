Man enters guilty plea in Clay County Circuit Court.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the suspects in a Clay County murder case will spend the next four decades in prison.

Austin Hill entered a guilty plea in Clay County Circuit Court on January 8.

Hill was charged with Capital Murder in the 2022 death of Mikel Craven.

Craven was found in a ditch along Blake Road on March 11, 2022. He had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Clay County Sheriff’s investigators found that Hill and others conspired to rob Craven and that during that robbery, Hill shot Craven.

Three other teens were also charged with the crime.

Hill was 17 at the time of the crime and faced a potential sentence of between 25 and 50 years if convicted.

As a result of his plea, he was sentenced to 41 years in prison for the murder.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in a separate Aggravated Assault case.

He will not be eligible for parole or early release for the murder sentence.

