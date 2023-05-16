Man faces abuse charge after allegedly rolling laundry barrel into someone

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man was accused of rolling a laundry barrel into someone.

Kenneth Gibbs was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Prosecutors for the Attorney General alleged Gibbs rolled the laundry equipment into the victim in May 2022.

The victim did have bruising and marks, according to the indictment.

No court date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter