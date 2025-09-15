Man faces accused of killing two cows with his car in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Miss. (WCBI) – A wannabe cowboy has been accused of killing cattle in Clay County.

Friday, Deputies were called to a report of a vehicle on fire in a field near Montpelier.

The initial investigation determined that the vehicle had been used to hit two cows on private property.

Deputies found the suspected driver, Trampus Frieze, and initially arrested him for Trespassing.

Investigators were called out and reportedly found evidence that suggested Freize had driven the vehicle onto the property and chased cows, hitting two of them. One died. The other was injured.

Freize was charged with two counts of Malicious or Mischievous injury to Livestock on top of the Trespassing charge.

His bond was set at $20,000.

