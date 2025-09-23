Man faces Aggravated Assault charges after a shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after a weekend shooting.

24-year-old Chance Brown is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault for the shooting that occurred at Holland’s Bar and Grill in the early morning hours on Sunday, September 21.

Brown has been accused of shooting two men in the parking lot of the business.

One suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The other was hit in the foot.

They were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Brown was taken into custody at the scene.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond.

