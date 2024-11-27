Man faces assault charges after a shooting in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s car and shooting her friend.

Anthony Scott Tutor was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said there was an argument between Tutor and the woman.

The Randolph man was accused of using his vehicle to hit hers.

Pollan tells WCBI that Tutor backed into the highway and shot towards a mobile home.

A bullet went through the wall and struck a man in the arm.

Tutor remains in the Calhoun County jail.

