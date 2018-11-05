Man faces assault and possible weapons charges in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police officers find more than they were expecting, after responding to a domestic call.

22-year-old, Kristopher Austin Griste, faces domestic violence- simple assault charges.

Investigators say Sunday afternoon around 3:30, officers were called to South Lamar for a domestic disturbance.

Once they got there, they say the victim wielded a weapon in defense to stop the assault.

Officers were given permission to search the residence where they found modified weapons and two possible pipe bombs.

The house was cleared out, and several agencies were brought in.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Tupelo Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene.

A search warrant was obtained, and bomb unit officials secured the devices.

Officers then searched the property and found multiple weapons, ammunition, narcotics, and paraphernalia.

No bond has been has been set at this time, and the case is still open.

Weapons charges are pending against Griste.