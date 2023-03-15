Man faces assault, robbery charges after argument in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury.

Kollin Kelly was charged with one count of aggravated assault and robbery.

Investigators said there was a fight at a home on old Highway 25 on March 12.

The victim initially stopped to report the incident to a Starkville police officer but deputies were contacted because the incident happened in the county.

There were non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.

Bond for Kelly was set at $60,000.

