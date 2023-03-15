Man faces assault, robbery charges after argument in Oktibbeha County

Joey Barnes,

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury.

Kollin KellyKollin Kelly was charged with one count of aggravated assault and robbery.

Investigators said there was a fight at a home on old Highway 25 on March 12.

The victim initially stopped to report the incident to a Starkville police officer but deputies were contacted because the incident happened in the county.

There were non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.

Bond for Kelly was set at $60,000.

