Officer-involved shooting near Nettleton leaves one person injured

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An officer-involved shooting near Nettleton leaves one person injured.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told WCBI that his deputies responded to a 911 call on Highway 6 near Nettleton.

When they got to the scene, two of the deputies were involved in a shooting with an armed suspect.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect was hit, and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Since it is an officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X