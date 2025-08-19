Man faces attempted burglary and ICE charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County man is facing burglary charges, but may have to answer to the Feds first.

On August 16, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 430 about a man attempting to enter a residence through a window.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, the homeowner confronted and caught the suspect.

Luis Ortiz-Mendez was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary. His bond was set at $20,000.

However, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

