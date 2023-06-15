Man faces burglary charges after deputies find stolen Air Force items

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen fight suit, an Air Force pilot helmet, and a sword land a Columbus man in jail and possibly ground a theft ring.

39-year-old Justin Brown was charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brown was pulled over on Tuesday. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and items from the Air Force.

Brown was a person of interest in several storage unit thefts in the area.

After getting a search warrant for a storage unit leased to Brown, detectives found more stolen items. That’s where they found several weapons, including the sword.

Some of the alleged thefts happened in the city of Columbus.

More charges are expected.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter