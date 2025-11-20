Man faces charge for alleged Grand Larceny in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for alleged Grand Larceny.
November 17, around 1:30 pm, officers responded to China Capital in reference to Grand Larceny.
According to Tupelo PD, officers contacted the victim, who stated that a person had stolen two cellphones from behind the cash register of the business.
Officers were able to gather video footage of the crime and later located a person on West Main Street who was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
A short time later, officers were able to locate the stolen property.
30-year-old Zane A. Ziegelmann of Nettleton was charged with one count of Grand Larceny.
Bond was set at $10,000.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.