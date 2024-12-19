Man faces charges after a shooting in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A wild hog hunting trip turns violent in Calhoun County.

Now, Matthew Long was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony malicious mischief.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the three teenage victims had permission to hunt for hogs in a field.

Investigators believe after they shot at some hogs Long, who was visiting a nearby house, confronted the teens.

There was a physical altercation and Long is accused of firing a gun into the ground near the victims.

They left in a truck and Long pursued them.

Once they came to a stop, deputies say one of the teens was assaulted again by Long.

He’s also accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage to the victim’s truck.

There were two injuries in the melee.

Long was released from jail on a $50,000.

