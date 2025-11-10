Man faces charges after breaking into a church in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a church and making his way to central Mississippi.

On August 27, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary of a church on Highway 47.

When deputies arrived, they found that a safe and speakers had been taken.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Caleb Heard.

Heard was arrested in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Heard was then taken back to Clay County and is currently being held at the jail, pending an arrangement.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said two speakers have been recovered.

