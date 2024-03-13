Man faces charges after Columbus homeowner reports burglary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Columbus is facing charges after investigators said a homeowner caught him stealing.

33-year-old Trevor Dodd was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Deputies responded to a call from a woman Tuesday morning who said she woke up to the sound of a strange man talking. She reportedly found him in her kitchen. He had apparently kicked in the door.

Investigators said when the victim confronted the man, he told her his name and left.

Deputies arrested Dodd not far away. He reportedly had items that were stolen from the home including a bottle of vodka, a vape pen, and one ounce of THC.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins believed his effort to increase his department’s response finally paid off when deputies apprehended the suspect within minutes after the call was made.

“When I first took office, we wanted to increase our response time to certain crimes in the community. We did that by increasing the number of deputies we have on the road and by placing computers in cars so that the deputies don’t have to come back here to the sheriff’s office to write the reports. So, it leaves deputies out in the field which gives an increase in response times to crimes that are in progress. Us being in the area and that response time helps get these criminals behind bars much quicker,” said Hawkins.

Dodd is being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

