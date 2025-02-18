Man faces charges after taking a first bike in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after a Facebook Market Swap gone wrong.

Tylinn Cousin has been charged with Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Felony False Pretense.

Investigator William Knowles with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office told WCBI that the victim posted a dirt bike for sale on Facebook.

That’s when Cousin allegedly lured the victim out into the county and stole the dirt bike.

The Sheriff’s Department is still searching for the missing bike.

It is green with several different identifying stickers.

Knowles said it is possible, that the bike may have been altered since it was taken.

If you have any information, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (662)494-2896.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.