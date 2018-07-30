Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Abducting Ex-Wife

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is accused of abducting his ex-wife, Sunday morning.

Itawamba County Sheriff, Chris Dickinson, says Jerred Spencer abducted Paula Spencer from her home, North of Fulton.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Dickinson also says, law enforcement found Spencer and his ex-wife, in a vehicle. She was released, and Spencer fled in the car.

Spencer eventually fled on foot a short time later, but was later captured by deputies in Tishomingo County.

The sheriff says Paula Spencer was not hurt, and Jerred Spencer should be brought to Itawamba County on Monday, to face criminal charges.