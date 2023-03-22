Man faces charges in Lafayette County for making threatening phone calls

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A threatening phone call has a Batesville man answering some serious charges in Lafayette County.

Last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Molly Barr Road for a person making threatening calls.

The investigation led them to identify Kendrick Market of Batesville as the suspect.

Market has since been arrested.

He is charged with Commercial Burglary and Aggravated Stalking.

His bond was set at $35,000.

