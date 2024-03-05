Man faces charges related to domestic incident in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Lafayette County is facing charges related to a domestic incident.

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a home Saturday.

After interviewing the alleged victim and other witnesses, they were able to search the home and continue their investigation.

That led them to arrest 67-year-old Henry Roy Smith. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence and rape assault.

The victim was treated for injuries sustained during the assault. Investigators were not releasing any other information about the incident because of the nature of the crime.

Smith is being held in the Lafayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

