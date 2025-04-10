Man faces child pornography charges in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is facing a child pornography charge.

Tyler Wayne Kirby has been charged with child pornography and filming another person without permission.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the two charges are unrelated.

Deputies received a tip from a national cyber crime agency last week about the possibility of child pornography being downloaded by Kirby.

Pollan said Kirby’s electronics were seized after a search warrant was secured.

Kirby remains in the Calhoun County jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.