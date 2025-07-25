Man faces child sex abuse charges in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man is facing charges for alleged child sexual abuse crimes.

On July 23, Bradley Cox was arrested and charged with two counts of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department began its investigation following a credible tip.

During the investigation, a child victim disclosed details of alleged ongoing sexual abuse from Cox that happened over an extended period.

Cox’s bond was set $50,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are possible.

