Man faces child sex crime charge in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man has been arrested on a child sex crime charge.

On August 16, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding inappropriate messages being sent to an under-age child.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Steven Naron for the charge of Grooming.

Naron was arrested without incident and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no other information is available at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X