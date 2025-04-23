Man faces child sex crime charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing a child sex crime.
34-year-old John Shirley has been charged with attempted enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and attempted enticement of a child to produce sexual conduct.
Tupelo police said a capias warrant from Lee County Circuit Court was served to Shirley before his arrest.
The investigation started this year.
TPD says a suspect wanted to meet a child for sexual purposes.
Bond for Shirley was set at $50,000.