Man faces child sex crime charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing a child sex crime.

34-year-old John Shirley has been charged with attempted enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and attempted enticement of a child to produce sexual conduct.

Tupelo police said a capias warrant from Lee County Circuit Court was served to Shirley before his arrest.

The investigation started this year.

TPD says a suspect wanted to meet a child for sexual purposes.

Bond for Shirley was set at $50,000.

