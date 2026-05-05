Man faces credit fraud charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after a case that stems from March.

Kelvin Phillips was arrested on May 2 and charged with four counts of credit card fraud.

On March 13, a victim made a report to Tupelo Police after they realized their credit card was missing and used at multiple businesses in the Tupelo area.

After further investigation, Phillips was named a suspect.

Phillips is being held on a $10,000 bond.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

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