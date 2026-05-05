Man faces credit fraud charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after a case that stems from March.
Kelvin Phillips was arrested on May 2 and charged with four counts of credit card fraud.
On March 13, a victim made a report to Tupelo Police after they realized their credit card was missing and used at multiple businesses in the Tupelo area.
After further investigation, Phillips was named a suspect.
Phillips is being held on a $10,000 bond.
This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.