Man faces drug charges after reportedly running from traffic stop in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Tupelo is facing charges after police found drugs during a traffic stop.

37-year-old Dontavious Walker reportedly ran when narcotics agents and police officers stopped him Monday on South Gloster Street. After a brief foot chase, officers arrested Walker.

He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine, enhanced because officers also found a gun.

Walker’s bond was set at $15,000. His case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

