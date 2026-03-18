Man faces drug trafficking charges in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip from the public helps Lee County deputies and narcotics agents catch a suspected drug dealer.

Late last week, deputies received information about suspected meth dealing in the Plantersville area.

That information led the Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit to conduct an undercover operation.

During that investigation, they reportedly found Ray Charles Thompson of Tupelo with enough methamphetamine to warrant a trafficking charge.

Thompson was arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

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