Man faces felony fleeing charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police have arrested a man charged with felony fleeing.
On June 21, at around 2 am, officers made a traffic stop on Ewell Avenue for traffic and equipment violations.
The vehicle initially came to a stop, but as officers approached, the vehicle fled the scene.
After a pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle hit a house on Thomas Street, causing minor damage to the home.
The driver ran and was then taken into custody nearby.
32-year-old Jager S. Livingston of Tupelo was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.
Bond was set at $20,000.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.