Man faces felony fleeing charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police have arrested a man charged with felony fleeing.

On June 21, at around 2 am, officers made a traffic stop on Ewell Avenue for traffic and equipment violations.

The vehicle initially came to a stop, but as officers approached, the vehicle fled the scene.

After a pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle hit a house on Thomas Street, causing minor damage to the home.

The driver ran and was then taken into custody nearby.

32-year-old Jager S. Livingston of Tupelo was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.

Bond was set at $20,000.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

