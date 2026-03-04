Man faces marijuana charges in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after deputies allegedly found two pounds of marijuana.
On February 27, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling near a local business when they discovered a vehicle parked in the corner, still running.
The driver of the vehicle was apparently passed out inside.
Deputies approached the vehicle to check on the driver and saw marijuana.
After a further search, they found two pounds of weed.
The suspect is being charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Failure to Affix a Tax Stamp.
