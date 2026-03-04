Man faces marijuana charges in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after deputies allegedly found two pounds of marijuana.

On February 27, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling near a local business when they discovered a vehicle parked in the corner, still running.

The driver of the vehicle was apparently passed out inside.

Deputies approached the vehicle to check on the driver and saw marijuana.

After a further search, they found two pounds of weed.

The suspect is being charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Failure to Affix a Tax Stamp.

Stay with WCBI for updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.