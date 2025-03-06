Man faces misdemeanor charges in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Webster County is facing a list of misdemeanor and felony charges.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department arrested David Oswald for allegedly having drugs and stolen firearms.

His misdemeanor charges include possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and paraphernalia.

Oswald is facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Grand Larceny over $1000.

Oswald is currently out on bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.