Man faces misdemeanor charges in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Webster County is facing a list of misdemeanor and felony charges.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Department arrested David Oswald for allegedly having drugs and stolen firearms.
His misdemeanor charges include possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and paraphernalia.
Oswald is facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Grand Larceny over $1000.
Oswald is currently out on bond.