Man faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the charges a man is facing after a high-speed chase through two counties.

32-year-old Corey Thomas is facing attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and felony fleeing charges.

He remains in the Clay County jail.

Thomas is also facing several misdemeanor charges from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The pursuit began in West Point and concluded at the Highway 82 exit onto Highway 45 in Columbus on Tuesday morning, July 8.

Thomas is accused of attempting to rob Connie’s Fried Chicken in West Point.

Investigators told WCBI that Thomas had been missing since July 2024. He was found on Monday, July 7, in Starkville.

It’s believed Thomas took the truck of a family member before the alleged crimes happened.

After the crash, money and guns were found in the pick-up.

The incident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.