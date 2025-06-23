Man faces multiple charges after a pursuit in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office Deputy saw a truck traveling on East Chambers Drive, and the vehicle did match the description of a truck used during a theft in Pontotoc.

The driver was wanted by the Pontotoc Police Department in connection with a Grand Larceny charge.

Deputy Josh Brumley attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle failed to stop, leading them on a pursuit.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Gunter Brumley took the lead of the pursuit.

Eventually, the driver pulled behind a home on County Road 1101 and attempted to flee into the woods, but was quickly apprehended.

24-year-old Kyson River Barnes of Booneville was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle when an Officer Signals, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Oxycodone (trafficking).

Justice Court Judge Craig Bishop set Barnes’s bond at $150,000.

A hold was also placed on Barnes by the Pontotoc Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will be handling the drug charges.

Prentiss County Investigator Aaron Stolz will be handling the Fail to Stop a Motor Vehicle when an Officer Signals charge and will present the case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.