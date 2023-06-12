Man faces multiple charges after reportedly stealing deputy vehicle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of stealing a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department cruiser is facing a slew of charges.

25-year-old Marcus White is facing nearly a dozen charges that are a combination of felonies and misdemeanors.

He was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, DUI, possession of meth, and resisting arrest, along with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Those are just a few of the counts White is facing.

Multiple agencies are involved and other charges are pending.

The pursuit started Friday afternoon when White allegedly walked away from a traffic accident on Highway 45 Alternate, near Sessums Road.

A deputy attempted to catch up with him and left his cruiser to chase White through the woods.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said that’s when White circled back around to the deputy’s cruiser and took off down Highway 45 Alternate.

Several agencies joined in and White crashed in Brooksville. That’s where he was arrested.

White remains in jail.

