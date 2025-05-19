Man faces multiple charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest in an April shooting and got a machine gun conversion device off the streets.

18-year-old Cameron Harris was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault, one count of shooting into a dwelling, one count of shooting into a vehicle, and one count of possession of a machine gun conversion device.

Tupelo police say the shooting happened on April 17 on North Church Street.

A house was hit by bullets. It was later found that a vehicle was also shot up.

Harris was pulled over this past Friday by officers.

On Sunday, May 18, he was officially charged and is being held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.